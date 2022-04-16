Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Increases By 173.0%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 173.0% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $25.88 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.