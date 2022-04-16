Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Increases By 173.0%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 173.0% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $25.88 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.