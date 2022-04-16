Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Expands By 173.3%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,844.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,008 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.59.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

