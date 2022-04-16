Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Increases By 131.3%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQUY opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AIQUY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($165.22) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($188.04) to €177.00 ($192.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

