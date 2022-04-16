Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Increases By 177.4%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the March 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leju stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

