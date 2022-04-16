Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Expands By 100.0%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ADOOY opened at $10.16 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Adaro Energy Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

