Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Expands By 100.0%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ADOOY opened at $10.16 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Adaro Energy Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

