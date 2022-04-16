Short Interest in Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Expands By 177.8%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.
Shares of TBAKF opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Ted Baker has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.
Ted Baker Company Profile (Get Rating)
