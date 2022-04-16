Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Declines By 51.5%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWGAY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

SWGAY stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.