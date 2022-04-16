Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Rises By 124.5%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 68,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,558. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
