Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Declines By 47.2%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XBIO opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.53. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.