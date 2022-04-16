Short Interest in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Expands By 73.3%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,169,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,595,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,879,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPAXU opened at $9.82 on Friday. XPAC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

