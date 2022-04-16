Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Increases By 180.5%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 180.5% from the March 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.75. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

