Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

In related news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares valued at $777,967. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

