Signature Bank to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.75 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $274.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.67 and a 200 day moving average of $314.88. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $216.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after acquiring an additional 354,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after acquiring an additional 389,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

