SITE Centers Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

