SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 178.8% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLCJY stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. SLC Agrícola has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

SLC Agrícola Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.