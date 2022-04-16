SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 178.8% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SLCJY stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. SLC Agrícola has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $11.10.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile (Get Rating)
