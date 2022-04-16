STAG Industrial, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

