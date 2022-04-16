Stipend Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $163,699.89 and $68.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,144.87 or 0.99894463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.44 or 0.00272313 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00115266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.50 or 0.00349617 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00139269 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001350 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,140,083 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

