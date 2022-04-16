Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SUMO opened at $10.66 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

