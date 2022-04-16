Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPGY opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Superdry has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Get Superdry alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.