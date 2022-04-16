Synergy (SNRG) Price Hits $0.0455 on Top Exchanges

Synergy (SNRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Synergy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Synergy has a market capitalization of $222,984.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synergy has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00269381 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004432 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000963 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00021259 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.35 or 0.00663538 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy (SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Synergy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

