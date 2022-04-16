SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

SNX stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.38.

In other news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $652,435. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $3,822,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

