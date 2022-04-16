Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TAIPY stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

