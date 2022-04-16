Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $96.91 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Erste Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

