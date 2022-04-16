TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Top Exchanges

TenX (PAY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $50,937.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TenX Coin Profile

PAY is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

