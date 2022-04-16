The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, an increase of 187.4% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days.

OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

a2 Milk Company Profile (Get Rating)

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

