Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 49.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 280.2% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007487 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

