Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.50

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.50 and last traded at C$22.41, with a volume of 30958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPZ shares. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 102.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.58%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.36%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

