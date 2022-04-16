Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock Price Up 11%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) shares rose 11% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 258,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 553% from the average daily volume of 39,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.
The firm has a market cap of C$68.48 million and a PE ratio of -10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77.
Torq Resources Company Profile (CVE:TORQ)
