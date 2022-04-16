TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $69,680.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $69,680.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.08 or 0.07505779 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,913.99 or 1.00255704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040918 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 475,969,144 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

