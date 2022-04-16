TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TANNL stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91.

