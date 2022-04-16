Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, an increase of 185.8% from the March 15th total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNCY shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Unicycive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

