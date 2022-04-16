USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.82 million and $490,626.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

