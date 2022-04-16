VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 179.7% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,277,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,360 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after buying an additional 784,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after buying an additional 613,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $29.63 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

