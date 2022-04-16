Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the March 15th total of 633,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,099,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ VGLT opened at $74.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
