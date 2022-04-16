Vidulum (VDL) Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last Week

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $1,153.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00112734 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000878 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

