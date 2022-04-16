Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 175.0% in March

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $33.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period.

