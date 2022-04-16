Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the March 15th total of 547,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 132,035 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 62,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE VIST traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 455,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,429. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $788.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

