Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Reaches $0.0387

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $297,735.36 and approximately $240.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.59 or 0.07479578 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,236.99 or 0.99866115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041498 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

