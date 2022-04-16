Wanchain Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $91.97 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00195976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00394538 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00051808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

