WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Update

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

