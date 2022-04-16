Wedbush Weighs in on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

