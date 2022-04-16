WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

WHTPF stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. WH Smith has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

Several brokerages have commented on WHTPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.69) to GBX 1,737 ($22.63) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

