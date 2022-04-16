Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 195.9% from the March 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. Woori Financial Group has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.