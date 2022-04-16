Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.81. Xencor has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $45.37.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

