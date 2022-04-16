Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Z in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Z has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

