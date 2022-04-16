Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will post $700.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $688.27 million to $711.70 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $685.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

