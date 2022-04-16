Zacks: Analysts Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,695 shares of company stock worth $4,703,018. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 26,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,580,000 after buying an additional 259,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.89.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

