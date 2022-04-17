3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 52-Week High at $366.50

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 366.50 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.76), with a volume of 1790258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 19.95. The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 343.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 339.95.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

