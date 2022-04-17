Alchemy Pay Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $156.18 million and approximately $77.97 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00360779 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00085737 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006405 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,325,963,124 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

