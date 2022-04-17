Algorand One Day Trading Volume Reaches $201.34 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.88 billion and $201.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00188398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00382958 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,140,644,131 coins and its circulating supply is 6,709,794,036 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

